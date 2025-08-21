Tension flared up in Jammu city and adjoining localities after security forces captured a pigeon from the border area of RS Pura in Jammu district carrying a threat note to blow up the Jammu railway station.

In the message written in Urdu and English on a small piece of paper, column three clearly mentions "IED Jammu Railway Station Blast." Within minutes of capturing the pigeon, security forces strengthened security at Jammu railway station specifically and the Jammu region in general.

Although security agencies are investigating whether it was an act of mischief or a well-planned conspiracy, security has been enhanced at Jammu railway station.

Jammu railway station—a highly sensitive station in North India—has been targeted by terrorists in the past. A high alert has been sounded, and trains are being thoroughly checked while passengers are being frisked. In 2004, four security personnel were killed and 14 were injured when terrorists attacked the railway station. Every day, thousands of Vaishno Devi pilgrims reach Jammu by train.

Taking no chances, the forces have strengthened security around the railway station and the tracks. Dog squads and bomb disposal teams have been deployed, with local police on high alert.

"The pigeon might have been specially trained and released from across the border with a threat message tied to its claws, so forces have taken the matter seriously," sources said.

Pakistan has been known to send balloons, flags, and pigeons to the Indian side of the International Border (IB) carrying various messages, but this is the first time that a pigeon carrying a threat letter has been captured.

Security agencies are taking the matter seriously in light of prevailing threat perceptions and anti-India activities. Reports indicated that the pigeon, believed to be flying in from Pakistan, was caught in the Katmaria area along the International Border in Jammu district.

A note was found tied to its claws, carrying a message threatening to blow up the Jammu railway station. The note, which has been circulated on social media, carried a threat message in Urdu and English to blow up the Jammu railway station with an IED, including lines such as "Kashmir Freedom" and "Time has come."

Police have intensified security checks across sensitive areas to prevent any threat. In what appears to be old-school terror tactics taking flight—literally—tied to the pigeon's leg was a chilling note: "Jammu Station IED Blast," along with Urdu slogans: "Kashmir Hamara Hai" and "Waqt Aa Gaya Hai."

Suspected Drone Spotted at IB

In another incident, a suspected drone intrusion was reported this afternoon in Gajansoo near the Indo-Pak border in Jammu district. Security forces, including the BSF, Indian Army, and Jammu and Kashmir Police, have launched massive search operations to trace the hostile UAV.

Reports indicated that some locals in Gajansoo informed forces that a suspected drone was hovering deep inside Indian territory. After receiving this information, security forces launched a massive search operation.