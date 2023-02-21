After cancelling three selection lists following allegations of fraud and manipulation, one more selection list was cancelled by the Jammu and Kashmir Government after detecting "discrepancies" in the written test result of which was declared in January this year.

Authorities cancelled the results of two Border Battalions of Jammu and Kashmir Police after observing some discrepancies.

The examination for 1300 Constable posts in Jammu and Kashmir Police Border Battalion was conducted on October 26, 2022, while the results were declared on January 25, 2023.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Coordination, PHQ J&K, Danesh Rana said that the exam results for 1300 constable posts in two Border Battalions of J&K Police have been cancelled after discrepancies were observed due to technical fault in the software application of the implementing agency—M/s. Timing Technologies Pvt. India Ltd.

A notification issued in this regard by ADGP Coordination reads that after the declaration of the final result issued on 25-01-2023 in respect of candidates of UT of J&K who have participated in the recruitment process for the post of Constable in two Border Battalions of J&K Police conducted in terms of the above-referenced advertisement notifications, some discrepancies in the said result were observed.

"These occurred due to technical faults in the software application of the implementing agency i.e M/S. Timing Technologies Pvt. India Ltd. resulting in a revision of the said result. The result thus declared on 25.01.2023 stands withdrawn and cancelled ab-initio," he said.

Three selection lists have already been cancelled by J&K

Border Battalions were the fourth selection list cancelled by the J&K government due to fraud. Earlier lists of police sub-inspectors, Finance Accounts Assistants (FAA), and Junior Engineers (JE) have been cancelled over alleged discrepancies. The government also recommended a CBI probe into the selection process.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had cancelled the list of police sub-inspector after alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. He also ordered a CBI probe into the recruitment process.

An inquiry panel led by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) R K Goyal prima facie found irregularities in the recruitment process. After announcing the cancellation of the selection list of SIs, Jammu and Kashmir government also recommended a CBI inquiry into the matter.

On August 28, the Jammu and Kashmir administration cancelled the recruitment process of Finance Accounts Assistants and Junior Engineers (Civil) and recommended a CBI probe into the selection process.