The inquiry committee- constituted on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to probe allegations of fraud in the written tests conducted for recruitment of Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police, has been directed to submit its report by June 24 at any cost.

On June 4, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) released the list of over 7200 candidates who have cleared the written exams of the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and qualified for the physical test.

The three-member panel is headed by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department, R K Goyal. The other members of the panel are the Principal Secretary General Administration Department and the Secretary Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

The committee which has been given an option to co-opt as may be required has been asked to submit a report/ recommendations within 15 days. The order, which has gone viral on social media on Monday, was issued on June 10.

The panel was constituted a day after Lieutenant Governor's assurances

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on June 9, has assured a probe into allegations of irregularities in written tests conducted for the post of Police Sub-Inspectors.

With the list of shortlisted candidates out, the J-K Police recruitment exam has come under the scanner after several aspirants have called it a "fraud" and "unfair".

"For last two to three days, newspapers are publishing reports thereby the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors has come under scanner," Sinha said.

"A committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) will prove it and will submit its report in a time-bound manner", the Lieutenant Governor assured.

"The recruitment list will be cancelled if any wrongdoing is found during the probe. No fingers were pointed at any other recruitment done so far and if there are apprehensions in the minds of people, the administration must carry out an impartial probe and take necessary action," he said.

Over 97,000 candidates appeared in the written test

97, 793 candidates have appeared in the written test conducted by the JKSSB in a single sitting on March 27 across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per data, 1,13,861 candidates had applied for the post of which 97,793 candidates appeared in the examination, which was over 85 percent.

Over 7200 candidates have "cleared" written tests and have declared qualified for the physical test in the coming days, JKSSB had issued notice was the recruitment of 1200 posts of PSI in the Police Department.

Alleging large-scale bungling, fraud, and irregularities, left-out candidates pointed out multiple instances wherein siblings have managed selection which cannot be a coincidence.

It is widely alleged that question papers were leaked a day before the exams and some touts managed to get question papers.