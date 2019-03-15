France has decided to freeze the assets of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, the French government said on Friday, March 15. A joint statement issued by the French interior ministry, finance ministry and foreign ministry added that France would discuss putting Masood Azhar on a European Union list of people involved in terrorism.

"A deadly attack took place in Pulwama on 14th February 2019, claiming over 40 victims from the Indian police forces. The Jaish-e-Mohammed, which the United Nations has deemed to be a terrorist organization since 2001, has claimed responsibility for this attack, the French statement said.

It added France has decided to sanction Masood Azhar at the national level by freezing his assets in the application of the Monetary and Financial Code."

The statement said France has always been and always will be by India's side in the fight against terrorism.

The France government said they will raise this issue with other European partners with a view to including Masood Azhar on the European Union list of persons, groups and entities involved in terrorist acts, based on this decree.

