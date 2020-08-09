Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Chris Jericho's decision to continue with the gigs and concerts with his band, has amused Twitter. Over the last week, the band performed four shows in South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa. What's more interesting is the fact that the concert, which was selling tickets for 50% of its capacity, went 'sold out' in no time. Chris Jericho revealed that the reason to perform in these parts was because of the low coronavirus cases here.

Not only were those who attended the concert in full spirits but the lack of social distancing and people without masks also triggered massive concern. While one part of the social media enjoyed this concert, the other part woke up to Fozzy trending on Twitter. And needless to say, people are not very amused by it.