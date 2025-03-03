Four killed in car-bike collision in Karnataka’s Kolar

At least four people, including a two-year-old child, were killed, and four others were injured in a road accident in Karnataka's Kolar district on Monday morning.

The accident occurred on the recently inaugurated Bengaluru- Chennai Expressway.

The deceased were identified as 45-year-old Mahesh, two-year-old Udvita, and 60-year-old Ratnamma, all of whom were traveling in an Innova car. The identity of the deceased bike rider is yet to be ascertained.

The injured -- Sushmita, Viruta, Sujata, and Sunil -- have been shifted to a private hospital in Kolar. According to the police, the deceased were residents of Kammasandra village near KGF in the Kolar district. They were traveling to their village from Bengaluru when the accident occurred within the limits of the Bangarapet police station.

The incident took place when a bike collided with the car near Kuppanahalli in Bangarapet taluk. All four victims, including the bike rider, died on the spot. Police have stated that overspeeding was the primary cause of the accident.

In an accident on Saturday, five devotees were killed in a head-on collision between their car and a truck in the Chikkindewadi village of Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district.

All five victims, including two women, were travelling to the popular pilgrimage site of Male Mahadeshwara Hills.

Police suspect that the accident was caused by overspeeding.

The force of the head-on collision caused the car to roll into an adjacent agricultural field, spinning multiple times and resulting in the deaths of all five occupants.

On February 6, five members of a family, including three children, lost their lives in an accident in the Yadgir district of Karnataka.

According to police reports, the incident took place while all five were travelling on a bike from Surapura to Tinthani. A bus belonging to the Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKSRTC) rammed into the bike from behind after the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the tragedy.

As a result of the impact, three people, including the two children, died on the spot, while the other two succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.

Earlier, at least 14 people, including three students, were killed and 25 others injured in two separate incidents in Karnataka's Karwar and Raichur districts on January 22.

(With inputs from IANS)