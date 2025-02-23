In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a brutal murder of Congress leader and alleged history-sheeter Hyder Ali in the early hours of February 23 took place. The incident occurred near Garuda Mall in Ashoknagar, where Ali, who was with a friend, was hacked to death on the road. The attack, carried out by unidentified assailants who used machettes and other deadly weapons, has sent shockwaves through the city and triggered violent reactions from his supporters.

Hyder Ali was returning home on a bike with a friend after attending a live band event when the attackers ambushed him. They assaulted Ali before fleeing the scene, leaving him critically injured. Ali lost a lot of blood at the scene of the crime. Ashoknagar police rushed to the spot upon receiving information and shifted Ali to Bowring Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, according to reports. However, the friend accompanying Ali at the time of the incident remains critical despite being attacked.

Tensions escalate after Ali's killing

Following the news of his murder, Ali's supporters gathered outside Bowring Hospital, wielding machetes and iron rods in protest. The enraged mob vandalized the hospital gate, prompting the Ashoknagar police to intervene and bring the situation under control. A case has been registered, and a special investigation team has been formed to track down the perpetrators.

Who was Hyder Ali?

While known for his association with Congress MLA N.A. Harris for over a decade and Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar, Hyder Ali was also a notorious rowdy-sheeter in the Ashoknagar police jurisdiction. He had 11 criminal cases registered against him, including charges of attempted murder. His history of criminal activities dates back to 2014, though no cases were linked to him after 2022.

According to Central Division DCP H.T. Shekhar, the assailants used a car to block Ali's path before launching the fatal attack. While Ali's political influence is debated, officials clarified that he was not a formal political leader, though his elder brother was a social worker. The police have ruled out the possibility of political vendetta, rather linked to its previous cases.

The Ashoknagar police have launched an intensive probe into the case, with efforts underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the brazen killing.