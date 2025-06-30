Four of a family killed in car-canter truck collision in K'taka's Tumakuru

In a tragic road accident on National Highway 75 near the Kunigal bypass in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, four members of the same family lost their lives after the car they were travelling in was hit by a speeding canter truck.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Mattikere village in Magadi taluk -- Seebe Gowda, his wife Shobha, and their children Dumbishree and Bhanukiran Gowda.

The family had returned to Magadi on Sunday for the holiday and were travelling together after dinner to drop the boy back at the hostel. As they reached the Kunigal bypass, a speeding canter truck coming from the wrong side on a one-way road rammed into their car.

The impact of the head-on collision was so severe that all four passengers in the car died on the spot. The car was completely mangled in the crash.

Seebe Gowda had three children: Varnashree, Dumbishree, and Bhanukiran. Varnashree was studying at Dayananda Sagar College in Bengaluru, while Dumbishree was enrolled at Global College in Bengaluru.

On Sunday evening, the family first dropped off their elder daughter, Varnashree, in Bengaluru, before proceeding towards the school to drop Bhanukiran. Seebe Gowda was driving the car himself at the time of the accident, accompanied by his wife, daughter, and son.

Hearing the collision, locals and other travellers first reached the spot and tried to help the victims. They called the police, who reached the spot quickly. A case has been registered at the Kunigal Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from IANS)