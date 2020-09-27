On Sunday Senior Kerala Congress leader and Changanassery MLA C F Thomas passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvalla at the age of 81. He wasn't keeping well.

CF Thomas died to age-related ailments and had been struggling for several months, local media reported.

The politician had been representing Changanassery constituency in the Assembly since 1980 without a break in Kerala. He was elected to the assembly for 43 years. Thomas had previously served as the Minister for Rural Development, Registration, Khadi and Village Industries in the Congress-led UDF government during its 2001-2006 tenure.

Thomas entered politics as a student and joined the Indian National Congress going on to become became Vice-President of Changanassery Town (West) Mandalam.

He was a close associate of late Kerala Congress (M) leader K M Mani. C F Thomas was associated with the P J Joseph faction in the Kerala Congress(M) following the rift between two groups in the party following Mani's death in April last year.

(With inputs from PTI.)