Heidi Klum isn't letting a quarantine get in the way of her sunbathing. She's not violating any restrictions or flouting social distancing though.

The German supermodel, Heidi Klum is lucky enough to have a backyard at her disposal and can bask in the sunshine to her heart's content.

The 46-year-old stripped naked as she lounged around in a smoldering black and white album she posted to Instagram. Heidi looked stunning in the snaps.

Heidi Klum got cheeky in her snaps as she offered more than seven million followers a sideways glimpse of her derriere. Heidi had her eyes closed and puckered her lips for the camera.

And though she ditched her clothes for the snap, she did however show off what appeared to be a dazzling diamond necklace with a heart pendant.

Her latest sizzling Instagram post comes after she was seen kissing a pig on Tuesday night's pre-taped episode of America's Got Talent. Heidi Klum is a longtime judge on the reality competition series.

Apart from offering her much needed space for her sunbathing, Heidi's backyard includes a piece of the Berlin Wall that he presented her with as a gift last year. He happens to have been born in 1989, the year it fell.

Heidi Klum and her husband have both tested negative for coronavirus after experiencing symptoms in March amid the pandemic. You can check out he pics here: