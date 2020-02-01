Heidi Klum's still got it and she ain't afraid to flaunt it. The gorgeous model looked gorgeous during her shoot for Harper's Bazaar Czech Republic. In fact, Heidi almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the shoot.

Apparently, the former Victoria's Secret Angel almost spilled out of her dress as she posed up a storm. Heidi looked like a pure bombshell in the sparkling mini-dress, which hung off her shoulders to offer a look at her décolletage. The tropical sequined look came complete with jungle-inspired heels and plenty of gold jewelry. Heidi raked her fingers through her blonde locks, giving them a messy-chic appearance.

Reportedly, Heidi, who previously appeared on seasons eight through 13 and is currently a judge on AGT: The Champions, returns to the show comes amid tumultuous times for the franchise. Gabrielle Union accused AGT of sexism and racism when her and fellow judge's Julianne Hough's contracts were not renewed late last year.

Heidi Klum is no stranger to risqué looks, and she only seems to up the ante with each new shoot. Even after all these years, we have to say that Hiedi Klum looks really gorgeous.

Heidi Klum is 46 years old, but she can still give the young models out there a run for their money. In fact, her fiancé Tom Kaulitz is 29 years old and they make an adorable couple. The former Victoria's Secret Angel has been spending quite a lot of time with him as he's been playing gigs with his band Tokio Hotel.

Reportedly Heidi and Tom met on the set of Germany's Next Top Model in March 2018 and the musician popped the question just months later on December 24. Speaking to Closer magazine, she also revealed that her children 'can't wait for the wedding....The kids adore Tom. They can't wait for the wedding! They'll be very involved in it all.' Klum gushed.

Heidi Klum has branched out from being a model to a reality TV show host and now a businesswoman too. We have to say, you go girl. You can check out the video here: