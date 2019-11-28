Heidi Klum's still got and it looks like she won't let the world soon forget. The supermodel ditched all her clothes and went completely bare in a recent Instagram post.

Apparently, Heidi is completely naked in the snap with her dirty blonde hair cascading down her bare back, and her wedding ring (a token from her August wedding with Tom Kaulitz) was on clear display. It appears that Heidi is already on her holiday vacation, because she captioned the picture,"Good morning from somewhere else ❤️," and included the hashtag, #todaywillbewhatimakeit. Nude photo on a getaway — very carpe diem!

Heidi Klum is no stranger to risqué snaps in the past, and she only seems to up the ante with each new post. Even after all these years, we have to say that Hiedi Klum looks really gorgeous.

Heidi Klum is 46 years old, but she can still give the young models out there a run for their money. In fact, her fiancé Tom Kaulitz is 29 years old and they make an adorable couple. The former Victoria's Secret Angel has been spending quite a lot of time with him as he's been playing gigs with his band Tokio Hotel.

Reportedly Heidi and Tom met on the set of Germany's Next Top Model in March 2018 and the musician popped the question just months later on December 24. Speaking to Closer magazine, she also revealed that her children 'can't wait for the wedding....The kids adore Tom. They can't wait for the wedding! They'll be very involved in it all.' Klum gushed.

Heidi Klum has branched out from being a model to a reality TV show host and now a businesswoman too. We have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pic here: