The former vice-chancellor of Bengaluru's Alliance University was hacked to death late on Tuesday, October 15.

The incident took place at RT Nagar when the victim, identified as Ayyappa Dore, had gone out for a walk and was attacked by a few men. His body was discovered by the police on patrol duty at HMT Ground on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, he used to go out for walks at night after having dinner and would come late at night. He would take the house keys with him as he did not want to disturb his wife.

A case has been registered at RT Nagar police station and surveillance footage of the nearby areas are being examined.

The police suspect that he was murdered over various complaints related to Alliance, a private university located at Chandapura in Anekal.