Former Punjab Chief Minister and longtime Congress stalwart, Captain Amarinder Singh have announced that he would leave the grand old party after his unceremonious exit as the State CM. However, Captain Amrinder has clarified that he is not the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Amarinder issued a statement saying that he would be leaving Congress but will not join BJP. "I will resign. will not stay at the party. I will not be treated in this humiliating manner. I will not take such insults,'' he said. His statement has come he met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval this morning. Yesterday, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah sparking speculation about him joining the BJP.

Amarinder Changes Twitter Bio

Amarinder has also changed his Twitter bio on Thursday. "Army Veteran; Former Chief Minister Punjab; Continuing to serve the State" reads Captain Amarinder Singh's latest Twitter bio. The word 'Congress' was clearly missing from his Bio. Moreover, without holding back, the captain predicted the Congress' demise in Punjab and referred to Navjot Singh Sidhu as a "childish man" who had been given a serious job by the party.

The former Chief Minister described the senior Congressmen as "thinkers" who were crucial to the party's future and said the younger leadership should be encouraged to incorporate the plans that the senior leaders are best equipped to formulate.

Unfortunately, the seniors were completely ignored, he said, adding that this was bad for the party. He also went on to strongly condemn the 'attack' on Kapil Sibal's home by Congress workers solely because he chose to express views that were unpopular with the party's leadership.

Punjab Congress looks in complete disarray after the sitting CM Amarinder Singh was asked to resign. Earlier this week, Navjot Singh Sidhu also resigned as the Punjab Congress chief as his confidants were not given plum posts in the newly appointed CM's cabinet.