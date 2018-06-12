Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday (June 11).

Is Atal Bihari Vajpayee critical?

Although the media and protocol division of AIIMS said in a statement that Vajpayee was admitted for examination and management, sources have told The Times of India that the senior BJP leader's condition is "critical".

The report also added that the veteran leader of the saffron party is critical as his only kidney and lung are performing at their lowest capacity.

However, the AIIMS, which issued a statement late at night said that did not mention anything about the former PM being "critical"

"Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted today at AIIMS, New Delhi for investigation and evaluation. He has been diagnosed with a urinary tract infection for which appropriate treatment has been closely monitored and treated by a team of doctors," AIIMS said in its statement.

Even the chairperson of AIIMS' media and protocol division Aarti Vij said "The former Prime Minister has been admitted for examination and management. He is stable."

On the other hand, TOI's sources are of the opinion that there was a risk that Vajpayee may develop a health emergency. The sources added that the BJP stalwart has also developed a fever.

The next medical bulletin on Vajpayee's current medical status will be announced at 11 am on Tuesday (June 12), said TV reports. The veteran BJP leader is being treated under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, the Director of AIIMS.

Vajpayee has been bed-ridden since 2009 after he suffered a stroke. He suffers from various ailments like lower respiratory tract infection, kidney- related issues, diabetes. The 93-year-old politico's cognitive abilities also deteriorated because of the stroke and he also has memory loss problems.

Vajpayee is the oldest living former prime minister of India.