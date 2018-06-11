Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday (June 11).

Vajpayee was hospitalised on the advice of doctors and will be undergoing routine check-up and investigations.

The veteran BJP leader will be under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, the Director of AIIMS.

"Former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee has been admitted in AIIMS today for examination and management. He is stable. A team of doctors under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS are conducting tests," the media and protocol division of AIIMS said in a statement.

The 93-year-old lawmaker, has been suffering from breathing problems for a long time, reported Hindustan Times. Vajpayee is the oldest living former prime minister of India.

After the news of the BJP leader's hospitalisation made the headlines, social media users are wishing him a speedy recovery.

#AtalBihariVajpayee In AIIMS for a routine check up. although In hospital but not hospitalised. Wishing him healthy and long life... ?? — Nakhreywaali (@Nakhreywaali1) June 11, 2018

#AtalBihariVajpayee the only PM of India with null haters. Wishing for your good health and speedy recovery. ? — Soubhik Bala (@soubhik_bala) June 11, 2018

Former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Admitted To AIlMS. Get Well Soon. ? #AtalBihariVajpayee #AtalBihariVajpayee — Lalit Pandey आर्षेय (@aarsheyalalit) June 11, 2018