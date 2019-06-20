Hate Story 4 actress, Urvashi Rautela, has lashed out at the media for believing the stories put out by her former PR manager, who is on a spree to ruin her career. Without specifying which media report anguished her so much, the diva has said that media should not give integrity to her former PR manager who served a jail term for blackmailing her.

Taking to Twitter, Urvashi wrote, "Its really catastrophic that media has given integrity to my ( ex pr for 5 yrs) cocaine-alcohol addict, who was in jail because of blackmailing me, without checking the record who the person is. It's really sad how cheap people go in assassinating people's character when you." (sic)

An India.com report states that her former PR manager was Kapil Mishra, who has planted negative stories around the actress in the media.

Recently, a picture of Urvashi Rautela, hugging a wax-statue of the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli had gone viral and faced the wrath of netizens. In the picture, Urvashi could be seen wrapping her arms around the Indian skipper. Soon after Rautela shared the picture, fans went berserk questioning her 'up-and-close' picture with Kohli. They even questioned her morality on getting cosy with a married man.

Urvashi Rautela is a former beauty queen and Miss India. Though Rautela hasn't managed to establish herself as a great performer, her phenomenal dance moves have always left the internet talking. On the work front, Urvashi Rautela has her kitty full with many big-wig films lined up. Having made her debut with Sunny Deol in Singh Saab the Great, Urvashi was last seen in Hate Story 4.