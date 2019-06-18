The world cup fever has gripped the nation and our Bollywood celebs are no exception. After Ranveer Singh who made headlines for his fam-boy moment at the India-Pakistan match in Manchester, it is our dear Urvashi Rautela who has grabbed the spotlight.

A picture of Urvashi Rautela, hugging Virat Kohli has now gone viral and is facing the wrath of netizens. In the picture, Urvashi can be seen wrapping her arms around the Indian skipper, while he seems focused on the game in his Indian jersey. Soon after Rautela shared the picture, fans went berserk questioning her 'up-and-close' picture with Kohli. They even questioned her morality on getting cosy with a married man.

However, before you jump to any conclusion or raise an eye, let us tell you, the Kohli that Urvashi can be seen hugging, is the wax statue of the cricketer made by the wax statue makers Madame Tussauds. The statue will be kept alongside other sports and athletic legends like - Usain Bolt, Sir Mo Farah and Sachin Tendulkar.

During the India – Pak match on Sunday, Ranveer Singh seemed to be having a gala time as he met many of the cricketing legends. While he made Sunil Gavaskar song and dance to Shammi Kapoor's – Badan pe sitare lapete huye, Harbhajan Singh and Ranveer got clicked in Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose. After India won the match, Ranveer Singh ran to the stadium and in his original josh gave a tight jhappi to the skipper, Kohli. Ranveer was also seen having a candid banter with Virendra Sehwag.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela has her kitty full with many big-wig films lined up. Urvashi was last seen in Hate Story 4.