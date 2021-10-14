Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Wednesday evening with complaints of fever and weakness.

Manmohan Singh has been admitted to the Cardio Tower of AIIMS Delhi. He is being treated by a team of doctors led by Nitish Nayak.

He had developed a fever two days ago and was feeling weak, following which he had to be rushed to the AIIMS. The former PM has a history of heart-related ailments, and had undergone a coronary bypass surgery at the hospital in 2009. Since 1990, when he underwent a bypass operation, Singh had five bypasses performed on him and a stenting treatment in 2004.

In April this year, the former Prime Minister, aged 89, had tested positive for Covid-19 and had to be admitted to AIIMS. He had successfully recovered from the infection and was discharged on April 29.

Pranav Jha, AICC secretary in charge of communication, said that Singh is "undergoing routine treatment" and his condition is stable. He also dismissed "unsubstantiated rumours" regarding his health.

"There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji's health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in media for their concern," Pranav Jha tweeted.