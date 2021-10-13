Dr Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS; has fever, weakness [details]

Former Indian Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, has been hospitalised after complaints of fever and weakness. The 89-year-old Congress veteran has been admitted to Delhi's AIIMS. His condition is reportedly stable and fluids are being administered.

The Congress leader was also hospitalised in April after he tested positive for COVID-19 during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Politicians wish for speedy recovery

As the news of Dr Singh's hospitalisation broke, many political leaders wished him speedy recovery. Pranav Jha, AICC secretary in-charge of communications, also confirmed that the Congress veteran is undergoing routine treatment while dismissing "unsubstantiated rumours" regarding his health.

This is a developing story...