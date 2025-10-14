Former PM Deve Gowda says he will soon resume public duties

Former Prime Minister and JD-S Rajya Sabha member H.D. Deve Gowda, who got discharged from the hospital, said on Monday that he will resume his public duties soon.

Deve Gowda has also posted his picture glancing through a book at his residence.

The 92-year-old JD-S leader, while taking to social media platform X, on Monday said, "I returned home after a few days in hospital. By God's grace my health has stabilised. I am grateful to doctors at Manipal Hospital for treating me. I thank everybody who prayed for my recovery, and to friends and leaders who came to see me."

"I will resume my public duties soon," he added.

Deve Gowda was discharged from the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Monday after recovering from an illness.

He had been treated at the hospital for eight days for fever and a urinary infection.

Deve Gowda reached his residence in Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru after the discharge.

The hospital sources said that he has been advised to take rest for 10 to 15 days and the doctors have also advised him not to meet people.

The former Prime Minister was admitted to the Manipal Hospital at the Old Airport Road in Bengaluru following a deterioration in his health condition.

Doctors had said that Deve Gowda is recovering and that his condition is currently stable.

He was shifted to the hospital on Monday night after developing symptoms of chills, fever and a urinary infection.

The health bulletin by the Manipal Hospital said, "Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda was hospitalised with an infection. He is currently undergoing medical management for it and his progress is being monitored by a team of medical experts."

The 92-year-old JD-S leader remains active in politics despite his age and has recently asserted that he will ensure the BJP–JD-S alliance comes to power in Karnataka.

Family sources said that Deve Gowda has been experiencing age-related ailments and had recently undertaken a tour of his native Hassan district.

He had also met the families of the eight victims, who were killed during a Ganesh immersion procession, after being mowed down by a truck.

Known as the "son of the soil", Deve Gowda is recognised for his deep understanding of agrarian issues and his focus on rural development.

His political career spans over seven decades, and he remains active in Karnataka's coalition politics.

He entered politics in the early 1950s and joined the Congress. He was later associated with the Janata Party and became a key political figure in Karnataka's politics.

He also served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from December 1994 to May 1996.

He became the 11th Prime Minister of India on June 1, 1996, leading the United Front government until April 1997.

(With inputs from IANS)