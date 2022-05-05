Journalist Qurban Ali and retired Patna High Court judge Anjana Prakash have filed a petition in the Supreme Court expressing their concern about a planned gathering in Delhi today where important priests will publicly proclaim a resolve to convert India into a Hindu Rashtra.

It's worth noting that a video of Suresh Chavhanke, the Editor in Chief of Sudarshan TV, who was previously accused of making hate speech, urging Hindus to attend the event at 5 p.m. today is also available on social media. According to the affidavit filed today, one of the primary speakers is Nischalanand Saraswati, who routinely gives Hate speeches.

According to a news conference held on May 3, a "Hindu Rashtra session" would be held at Talkatora Stadium on the occasion of Adi Shankaracharya's 2529th birth anniversary festival, where there will be a discussion about how to construct a great India.

According to the affidavit, which was filed just hours before the scheduled event, the Supreme Court intervention is required to stem the rising tide of communalism, particularly to implement mechanisms for timely prevention measures against those who make hate speech and call for violence without reason.