The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday registered a case against Bharat Bhushan Sharma, the then Managing Director of the J&K Cooperative Housing Corporation, and others for the illegal allotment of state land measuring 392 kanals.

According to reports, a preliminary inquiry was conducted to investigate allegations that the J&K Cooperative Housing Corporation Ltd. (JKCHC) purchased 392 kanals of land from private individuals to establish a housing colony at Village Bain Bajalta in Jammu district. In doing so, the corporation also illegally occupied Kah Charai, Maqbuza Sarkar, and Jammu Development Authority (JDA) land. It was alleged that the Board purchased 392 kanals of land at scattered locations.

The management of JKCHC, in connivance with officers/officials of the Revenue Department, illegally occupied approximately 584 kanals of land, including state land. The JKCHC then allotted the same to various individuals by creating plots.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that JKCHC acquired land in the village of Bain Bajalta for the establishment of a housing colony. In the process of taking possession of the land, the corporation illegally occupied state land measuring 111 kanals and 17 marlas. Additionally, the corporation occupied 100 kanals and 15 marlas of land falling under Khasra Nos. 16 min, 17 min, 219 min, and 573/34 min, belonging to owners vested with proprietary rights under the J&K Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976, and Government Order No. S-432.

Officers Hatch a Well-Knit Conspiracy

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the officers/officials of JKCHC and the Revenue Department, in furtherance of a well-knit conspiracy hatched among themselves and the beneficiaries, abused their official positions to facilitate the transfer of land rights for establishing a housing colony. This was done in violation of government provisions, dishonestly and fraudulently, by misrepresenting facts, thereby conferring undue benefits upon themselves, the corporation, and the beneficiaries.

These omissions and commissions by the officers/officials of JKCHC and the Revenue Department, including Bharat Bhushan Sharma (then Managing Director of J&K Cooperative Housing Corporation), Shesh Paul Salgotra (then Tehsildar Jammu), Sanjay Badyal (then Tehsildar Jammu), Mahesh Chander (then Naib Tehsildar Sidhra), Farooq Hussain (then Patwari Halqa Bain Bajalta Jammu), Nek Mohd (then Patwari Halqa Bain Bajalta Jammu), the beneficiaries, and others, constitute offenses punishable under Section 5(1)(d) read with Section 5(2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006 and under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B RPC.

Accordingly, FIR No. 02/2025 has been registered at Police Station ACB Central. Further investigation into the case is ongoing. Meanwhile, sources said that after registration of the case, some suspects are likely to be arrested by the ACB for further questioning.

ACB arrested Patwari in the Kathua district

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that a public servant, namely Sudershan Khajuria, Patwari Halqa Khanpur tehsil Marheen district Kathua demanded illegal gratification for correction of Girdawari entry in the revenue record from the complainant.

The accused had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant for correction of Girdawari entry in revenue records, and in case the complainant failed to provide the bribe amount, the said Patwari intimidated the complainant to tamper with his revenue record and would change the entries of his name. The patwari was arrested red-handed while accepting the bribe.