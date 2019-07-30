Indian former cricketer Pravin Amre may become the batting coach of the Indian cricket team as he has given his application for the post. BCCI invited fresh applications for the posts of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physio, strength and conditioning coach and administrative manager for the Men in Blue and had given July 30 as the deadline.

Amre works as the talent scout for the Delhi Capitals and is currently also working as the batting consultant of the USA cricket team. He was a student of Ramakant Achrekar and also guided Mumbai to the Ranji Trophy title as a coach. The former cricketer has played 11 Tests for India and has scored 425 runs which include a century and three half-centuries. He scored his only Test hundred in his debut match against South Africa in Durban. The 50-year-old former cricketer has also played 37 ODIs and have scored 513 runs with two fifties.

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri and his support team including batting coach Sanjay Bangar have got an extension of 45 days which was given by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) as their contracts got over with the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The Men in Blue crashed out of the World Cup after getting defeated at the hands of New Zealand by 18 runs. The Indian batting order succumbed in front of the Kiwis pace attack and got out cheaply. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja showed some resilience and helped India make a comeback. But after their wickets fell it was all over for the Indian unit who topped the league table. India's innings got over for 221 runs as they could not chase a mediocre total of 240 runs due to the failure of their batting order and some decisions regarding team selection. After India's exit, there were rumours that some of the players are not happy with the head coach, Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun. BCCI also opened the doors of new applications for the coaching staff of the Indian team after the World Cup failure.