Former Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar was found dead at his residence in Chennai on Thursday. The former Indian opener was found hanging and according to police sources, he might have committed suicide, reported NDTV. According to other reports, initially it was suspected that he might have died due to cardiac arrest but later the police confirmed that he committed suicide. The police have mentioned that the reason behind this act were financial liabilities that may be connected to his Tamil Nadu Premier League team "VB Kanchi Veerans", but no suicide note has been recovered.

"Financial liabilities appear to be the reason," a senior police officer told NDTV.

The former Indian cricketer is survived by his wife and two daughters. Chandrasekhar played his debut first-class match at the age of 25. He then went onto score 4,999 runs in the 81 matches he played with a career best of 237 not out. He had an average List A career scoring 1053 runs in the 41 matches he played.

The 57-year-old cricketer who was six days short of his birthday represented India in seven ODI matches but due to poor performances, his career was short-lived. Post-retirement he was involved in coaching and commentary. The former right-handed batsman was also a national selector for sometime after which he had his stint as a manager of the Chennai Super Kings team for three years. Chandrasekhar was the person behind Mahendra Singh Dhoni's arrival into Chennai Super King.

The whole cricketing fraternity was shocked by his sudden demise and took to Twitter to write down their tribute to the former wicket-keeper batsman.

Harbhajan Singh Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman expressed their disbelief and expressed condolences for his family and friends.

"Very shocking to hear VB Chandrashekhar indian cricketer is no more.. very sad news .. very young to go.. rest in peace VB.. Big lose condolences to the family," Harbhajan wrote.

"Terrible news...VB...too soon. Shocking! Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," Kumble tweeted.

"Deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of my good friend VB Chandrashekar. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul RIP," Laxman wrote.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina mentioned what a crucial role he played for the foundation of CSK. Former team director of KKR Joy Bhattacharya also mentioned how instrumental he was in bringing MS Dhoni to CSK.

