Former Formula One CEO Bernie Eccelstone has been reportedly held in Brazil on Thursday for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a plane for Switzerland. Reports claimed that Eccelstone was later released on bail after paying an amount of $1,257.55 as he took a private jet to Switzerland shortly afterwards.

Reportedly police informed that Ecclestone admitted to owning the gun but said he was unaware it was in his luggage. Police reportedly said, "Ecclestone acknowledged owning the gun but said he was unaware it was in his luggage at the time.

The Briton paid bail and was freed to travel to Switzerland." While stating Reuters, the Sao Paulo state public security official confirmed that a businessman was arrested for possessing a firearm at Campinas' airport but did not name him directly. Police described the weapon, which was seized, as an unloaded 0.32 LW Seecamp pistol. The British business magnate, who left the series in 2017, is a frequent visitor to Brazil because he has family there.

Speaking of Eccelstone, he remains one of the most influential figures in motor racing, and he has also spread his interest to other sports. In October, the International Ski Federation had said that they were not turning to the 91-year-old's advice to promote Alpine skiing. In terms of Formula One, Eccelstone rose to fame in the sport in the late 1970s when he sold its TV rights. Four decades after, the British business magnate controlled the sport until he decided to step down. While the 91-year-old is one of the most successful figures in motorsport, he is also known for controversy.

