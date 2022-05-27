Formula 1 heads to Monaco for the seventh round of racing of this exciting 2022 season. Known as F1's crown jewel, the Monaco Grand Prix will take place this weekend on Sunday, 29. Monaco has been the mainstay on the schedule and only failed to take place in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic. The circuit includes some of the most famous parts of any F1 racetrack: Casino Square, the tunnel section and the blisteringly fast Swimming Pool section, to name three.

While, Red Bull's Max Verstappen grabbed the pole position in recently concluded Spanish Grand Prix, F1 is heading to the home of Charles Leclerc, second to Verstappen. Ferrar's driver grew up in Monaco and well aware of the lap around Monte Carlo's tight, twisty and punishing circuit which is often considered the ultimate test of driver's talent. Although, Leclerc had a forgettable outing last season as he crashed out and was unable to start the race again. Charles Leclerc will be looking to bounce back in his home race, after losing the lead of the drivers' championship for the first time this season to rival Max Verstappen, as the reigning world champion heads into Monaco having won three races in a row. The street race is one of the most anticipated events of the season and is known to be one of the trickiest tracks on the calendar.

The Monaco Grand Prix has witnessed some of the most iconic battles in the history of the sport and is home to all the glitz and glamour surrounding F1. Amidst rising concerns over the Monaco's future in F1 calender, the seventh round of 2022 season will once again bring Red Bull up against Ferrari, while others will hope to better their standings in the table. Lets narrow down every detail regarding the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix 2022.

Grand Prix: Monaco Grand Prix

Location – Monte Carlo, Monaco

Number of Laps – 78

Circuit Length – 3.337 km

Race Distance – 260.286 km

Scheduled:

Practice 1 - Friday, May 27 - 17:30 to 18:30 IST

Practice 2 - Friday, May 27 - 20:30 to 21:30 IST

Practice 3 - Saturday, May 28 - 16:30 to 17:30 IST

Qualifying - Saturday, May 28 - 19:30 to 20:30 IST

Race, Date – Sunday, 29th May - 18:30 to 20:30 IST

Where can you watch the Practice, Qualifying, and Race on TV?

The Practice, Qualifying, and Race can be viewed on Star Sports.

Where can you watch the Practice, Qualifying, and Race? – Live Stream

The Practice, Qualifying, and Race can be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar.