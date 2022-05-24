Red Bull's Max Verstappen secured his third race win of the 2022 F1 season at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday evening. Verstappen now leads the driver's standings with 25 points following his win at the Spanish Grand Prix. In a surprising turn of events, Charles Leclerc, who led the race from pole for the first half of the Grand Prix, had a shocking ending as he was forced to retire after facing power unit issues.

He returned with zero points and now stands second in the championship table. Sergio Perez followed through before George Russell maintained his strong start to life in the Mercedes with the third. Ferrari's Carols Sainz had a nightmarish start to his home Grand Prix after losing two places in the beginning and then spinning out a few laps into the race, but he managed to recover well and secured fourth in the race.

He brought ten points and ended up at the fifth position in the driver's standings. Despite an early puncture, Lewis Hamilton fought back well towards the end and brilliantly recovered from the back of the grid following contact with a Haas early on in the race.

Speaking of constructors' Red Bull has cashed in the opportunity by making most of the 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix by leading the constructor's tally as well, with an impressive finish for Verstappen and Sergio Perez in Barcelona this Sunday. Following Leclerc's first retirement of the F1 2022 season, homeboy Carlos Sainz managed to recover from early chaos to bring in 12 points for the team.

Ferrari now stands second in the constructor standings, with 169 points. The podium finish of George Russel and fifth-place for Lewis Hamilton turned out to be the saviour for Mercedes as they managed to take home 25 points from Spain and remained third in the points table. McLaren secures the fourth spot due to Lando Norris' eight-place finish.

Drivers Standings:

1. Max Verstappen- 110

2. Charles Leclerc - 104

3. Sergio Perez - 85

4. George Russell - 74

5. Carlos Sainz - 65

6. Lewis Hamilton - 46

7. Lando Norris - 39

8. Valtteri Bottas - 38

9. Esteban Ocon - 30

10. Kevin Magnussen -15

Constructor's Standings:

1. Red Bull Racing - 195

2. Ferrari - 169

3. Mercedes - 120

4. McLaren Mercedes- 50

5. Alfa Romeo Ferrari - 39

6. Alpine Renault - 34

7. AlphaTauri RBPT - 17

8. Haas Ferrari - 15

9. Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes - 6

10. Williams Mercedes - 3