After its historic appearance in the United States of America, Formula One will now drive straight to the city of the major attraction for its culture, and economic and financial centre of South Western Europe, i.e. Barcelona. The Spanish Grand Prix will mark the sixth race in the 2022 F1 calendar at the Circuit de Barcelona, which is 4.675 kilometres long and includes over 66 laps in Catalunya from Friday, May 20 to Sunday, May 22.

The Spanish GP will mark three practice races, followed by a qualifying race and then the marquee event will take place on May 22. The Circuit de Barcelona has recently secured a deal with Formula 1, which will see it hosting the F1 race till 2026. Notably, this year's first pre-season testing also took place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The first Grand Prix here took place back in 1991 when Mansell finished just before Alain Prost and his teammate Riccardo Patrese to win the first-ever Spanish GP. As a result, there is a significant amount of advantage for several teams that are looking forward to grabbing their first podium. Last year, it was Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes-AMG who won the Spanish Grand Prix.

Also, Max Verstappen driving for the Red Bull Racing, came second, while Valettri Bottas, who has been doing good with his new team, clocked the third podium.

Let's take a look at the details regarding the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix:

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Number of Laps: 66

Circuit Length: 4.675 km

Race Distance: 308.424 km

When is the 2022 Spanish GP?

Date- May 20

Practice 1- Timings: 17:30 to 18:30 IST

Practice 2- Timings: 20:30 to 21:30 IST

Date- May 21

Practice 3- Timings: 16:30 to 17:30 IST

Date – May 21

Qualifying- Timings: 19:30 to 20:30 IST

Date – May 22

Final Race- Timings: 18:30 to 20:30 IST

How does the F1 Championship table stand?

Drivers' Championship:

Charles Leclerc 104

Max Verstappen 85

Sergio Perez 66

George Russell 59

Carlos Sainz 53

Constructors' Championship:

Ferrari 157

Red Bull 151

Mercedes 95

McLaren 46

Alfa Romeo 31

Where can one watch the live broadcasting of practice, qualifying, and race on TV?

The Practice, Qualifying, and Race can be viewed on Star Sports.

Where can one live stream the practice, qualifying, and race?

The Practice, Qualifying, and Race can be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar.