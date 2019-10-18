An FIR was lodged against Former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar and his wife Farheen, for fraudulently selling off a south Delhi flat belonging to London-based NRI Sandhya Prabhakar, the cricketer's first wife.

Sandhya has accused Manoj of hatching a conspiracy with Farheen and a few aides to grab her property. When she tried to approach the couple, she was threatened with dire consequences by Farheen.

The FIR was registered under sections 420/468/471/120-B-34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on October 17, though the incident came to light on October 1.

Police sources said that though it appears to be a family dispute but an enquiry into the sequence of events have revealed that Farheen had been eyeing the property.

In her FIR, Sandhya revealed that second floor flat 7/18, in Sarvpriya Vihar was bought by her second husband, Lakshmi Chand Pandit (now deceased) in 1995. All the documents in the purchase of the said flat were duly registered in the name of Lakshmi Chand. Sandhya lived on the premises till 2006 and then the flat was used by her brother and a friend till August 2018. Afterwards, the family used the flat on and off.

Sandhya alleged that in July 2019, she came to know from her brother that Prabhakar's men had unlocked the flat and occupied it. Incidentally, Prabhakar and his second wife, along with two sons, live on the first floor of the same apartment.

The police said that investigation into the case had been launched and statements of the former cricketer and his second wife would be recorded.

(With inputs from IANS.)