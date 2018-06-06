Actress and ex Bigg Boss contestant, Shradha Sharma has accused her CA, Rajesh Saluja of molesting her.

Shradha has filed a police complaint against Saluja, accusing him of molesting her at his office. She said that the accused has been arrested. The Har Shaakh Par Ullu Baitha Hai actress said that the CA was harassing her for quite some time, and has exploited many other girls.

"He started off by saying that if I did not take his opinions into consideration and give in, then I would start receiving 'love letters from the Income Tax Department'. He then told me that the ball was in my court", Shradha told India Forums.

"And since I was not on board with his decisions and his un-professional attitude, I decided to cut him off and hire another CA. I then went to his office to collect my file, but he ended up molesting me. So I dialled 100 from his office itself and went to the police and lodged a complaint against him. And Rajesh has been arrested," she told the publication.

Apart from making news for her participation in Bigg Boss 5, Shradha had made headlines for her past affair with Shweta Tiwari's ex-beau Raja Coudhary. She was also in limelight for a wardrobe malfunction.

Apart from acting in some TV serials, Shradha has featured in a number of regional movies. Two of her most noted Kannada films were Jeeva and Jai Ho.