Former BBMP Corporator Rekha Kadiresh murder case: Culprits to be arrested soon, say police

Former BBMP Corporator from BJP Rekha Kadiresh, 45, was stabbed to death by two motorcycle-borne men in broad daylight on Thursday, while she was distributing food packets outside her office-cum-residence near the Cottonpet area in Bengaluru.

The BJP Corporator, elected twice from Chalavadipalya (Cottonpet) ward was stabbed at least 17 times by two aides and relatives in public, minutes after she distributed free breakfast for the poor outside her office on Thursday morning. She was rushed to the nearby Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences but was declared dead on arrival.

Additional CP (East) S. Murugan told the media, "Around 10.30 a.m, the BJP councillor from Chalavadipalya was supervising the distribution of relief material and breakfast when the incident happened."

The police suspect that the assailants had planned the murder in advance and had even turned away the CCTV cameras near the area.

Reacting to the incident, Prithvi Reddy, AAP Convenor from Karnataka wrote on Twitter, "Sad & unfortunate incident! If you can't protect one of your own former elected representatives, what confidence can @BJP4Karnataka give the common man in our state! Home Minister @BSBommai must ensure swift strict action & bring culprits to justice."

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai told ANI, "I have asked Bengaluru Police Commissioner to conduct a thorough investigation, the culprits will be arrested soon."

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, while condoling Kadiresh's murder in the local media, assured of action against the culprits within 24 hours. While speaking to International Business Times, Addl CP (East) S. Murugan said, "There is sufficient progress in the case. We are almost on the verge of arresting the culprits."

According to reports, Peter and Stephen who have been named in the case were released on bail from prison only two months ago.

Three years ago, her husband Kadiresh was stabbed in a similar manner by two youths on February 7, 2018. The attackers had later surrendered by a city court in Bengaluru.