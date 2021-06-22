As governments across the country eagerly announce the countdown to 'unlock', opening up business as usual with necessary precautions, its decision to reopen schools has come under the scanner of medical experts and parents.

According to reports, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Telangana state governments have already announced the reopening of schools from July 1 and the Third-wave Covid Task Force for Karnataka headed by Cardiologist Dr Devishetty had almost given a go-ahead to the state CM for reopening of schools. However, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that his government has decided to open professional and degree colleges in a phased manner but not schools anytime soon.

"What the government is considering is reopening of medical engineering and other degree colleges first, after an aggressive approach towards vaccinating the students and teachers in these institutions. With regard to schools, we are still considering how and when to open," TOI quoted chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

What was the recommendation by the third-wave expert panel?

Amongst the many recommendations by the 'high-level-committee for prevention of Covid-19 during the third wave' was the proposal to start with older children first with staggered classes in shifts. The 16-member expert committee, according to TOI, stated that 3.4 lakh out of the 2.3 crore children in Karnataka in the 0-18 age group may get infected this time. Of them, 23,804 children might require hospitalisation, 6,801 may require ICU and 43,358 would require COVID care centres. At least 85 per cent of the infected children will be asymptomatic.

As per the panel's estimate, children would require 27,205 hospital beds with 13,602 ICU or HDU beds and 54,409 beds in COVID Care Centres during the third wave's peak. Bengaluru would require 3,677 hospital beds with 1,838 ICU or HDU beds and an additional 7,353 beds in COVID Care Centres.

Parents unwelcome decision, an online petition in Hyderabad gets 13,647 signatures

The government's contemplation on reopening schools has received strong criticism from parents who are confused about the contrast in statements released by the medical experts on the third wave likely to affect children more and several state government's decision to reopen schools.

Prakash Bharatam, a resident of Hyderabad citing that AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria has described the third wave as "inevitable", started an online petition recently to request the Telangana government to revoke its decision on reopening educational institutes in the state. The petition that was initiated a couple of days ago has received more than 13,600 signatures already.

Venkat Sainath, a parent and member of the Hyderabad Schools Parents' Association told Deccan Chronicle, "There has been enough talk about this and a lot of experts are suspecting that the third wave which is imminent, will affect children the most. Allowing schools and colleges to reopen, even with as many precautionary measures as possible, cannot ensure safety."

On Tuesday, after the recommendation of the Covid task force made its way to the news, Bangalore based Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, a senior cardiologist with a private hospital started a Twitter movement of sorts against the committee's recommendation on reopening schools.

He wrote, "Reopen schools, expert panel on 3rd wave tells Karnataka govt - 0% vaccinated but then school re-opening is more important! At loss of words really."

His tweet attracted a response from parents and other medical practitioners on the feasibility of such a proposal.

Dr Amit Aroskar replied, "The kids cannot be experimented with. The online model is working well in cities atleast. Parents are paying fees, the teachers should be paid salaries, many school managements are playing mischief. No need to open schools as of now. Degree colleges maybe."

The expert committee cited malnutrition in poor children as a reason to reopen

In its recommendation, the high-level committee highlighted that since schools have been shut since March, kids below the poverty line whose nutrition intake depends upon meals provided at government schools have suffered from malnutrition and hence, schools should reopen.

Dhiraj Kachare, MBBS second-year surgery resident shared, "Rural students just lost the path of education due to Covid, esp the 7th, 8th std kids. Many will not return to the schools, colleges to study after Covid goes down. I fear this is going to be a higher percentage of dropouts from the education system. Vaccinate first & then reopen."

Educational institutes have been shut since March 2021 when the rise in COVID cases due to the second wave of pandemic struck the country.