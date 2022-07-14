Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that alien existence on earth is real. According to these conspiracy theorists, the United States government is well aware of alien presence, and they are hiding the facts surrounding extraterrestrials fearing public panic.

Adding up the heat to this seemingly bizarre theory, a former engineer who claims to have worked in Area 51 has said that the US is keeping aliens as captives.

Mindblowing revelation

The engineer who goes by the name Bill Uhouse claims that the US government is trying to steal alien technology using the extraterrestrials in Area 51.

"In terms of technology, we are working with an alien race," he said, Daily Star reported citing a website called Latest UFO Sightings.

He also added that the presence of aliens has been kept under the wraps based on an agreement between the United Nations and the US.

The engineer further added that aliens on the site were identified as EBEs (Extraterrestrial Biological Entities). He noted that three distinct categories were created to monitor the aliens, with The Greys divided into small, medium and tall rankings.

Israeli space security chief about aliens

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had claimed that alien existence on earth is real. According to Eshed, world powers like the United States and Israel are working together with aliens.

He also added that there is a secretive underground base on Mars where extraterrestrials and humans work together.