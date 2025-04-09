What do a bansuri, a gold biscuit, a gas stove, a wedding saree, and 25 kilograms of pure desi ghee have in common?

They were all left behind in Ubers in India last year.

Uber's Lost and Found Index 2025 is here, and it reads like a bizarre treasure map of forgetfulness. While most of us have misplaced our phone or wallet at least once, someone did forget their entire cooking stove. Another one left a hawankund—because who doesn't carry a sacred fire altar in their daily commute? But that's not it. Someone actually left a wheelchair behind. A wheelchair!

And just when you think it can't get more ridiculous—someone left behind 25 kg ofcow ghee. That's not just forgetfulness. That's a crime against parathas.

Mumbai: India's forgetfulness capital

Mumbai snatched the crown from Delhi as the most forgetful city in India, leaving behind not just traffic rules but bags, phones, spectacles—and occasionally, sanity.

Kolkata made its debut in the top 5, while Hyderabad earned the title of the least forgetful city. Perhaps biryani helps with memory retention.

Top 10 most unbelievable things Indians left behind in Ubers

25 kg of Cow Ghee A Full Gas Burner Stove Wedding Saree Hawan Kund Gold Biscuit Wheelchair Ultrasonic Dog Bark Control Device Telescope Hair Wig Bansuri

Saturday syndrome

Most forgetfulness strikes on weekends, particularly Saturdays at 7PM. Probably the exact moment people leave brunch with more bags than brain cells.

Red alert (literally)

Red-coloured items were the most forgotten, followed by blue and yellow. So if your bag's red, maybe keep it strapped to you like your future depends on it.

PSA to All Riders

Shiva Shailendran, Uber's Director of Consumer and Growth, India & South Asia, offered a diplomatic take: "We've all had that facepalm moment when we realized we left something behind."

Uber says it's easy to get your stuff back using their in-app "I lost an item" option. But maybe double-check your seat before you hop out—especially if you're carrying precious metals, religious artifacts, or, you know, an entire gas stove.