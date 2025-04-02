Teenagers in India get a new ride option with Uber's 'Uber for Teens' launch

Uber has launched a new service called 'Uber for Teens' in India, aimed at providing safe and reliable transportation options for teenagers aged 13-17. The service is now live in 37 cities across the country, including key urban centers like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.

The 'Uber for Teens' service comes with a set of strict safety protocols. These include GPS tracking, real-time ride tracking, and an in-app emergency button. These measures have been put in place to ensure that both teenagers and their parents feel secure while using the service.

A key feature of the service is that it allows parents to have oversight on the rides their children book. Parents can create a Teens account, which lets them request rides on behalf of their teens, track the rides in real-time, and even receive detailed ride summaries after the trip.

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, stated, "We recognize the unique transportation challenges faced by teenagers and their families in India. With Uber for Teens, we are committed to addressing these challenges by providing a service that parents can trust, and that teens will find easy and cool to use."

A recent survey conducted by Uber revealed that 92 per cent of parents had faced challenges with finding reliable transportation options for their teens to attend activities. Safety was the biggest concern for 72 per cent of parents when it came to choosing transport for their children.

The survey also showed that many parents often had to use their own cars to take their teens to extracurricular activities or coaching classes. Specifically, 63 per cent of parents said they used their own vehicles for sports or extracurricular activities, while 61 per cent did the same for after-school coaching.

The launch of 'Uber for Teens' in India is a significant development in the country's transportation sector. It addresses a critical need for safe and reliable transportation options for teenagers, a demographic that has traditionally been underserved in this regard.