Sidharth Shukla's mother, Rita Maa, had a small gathering at her home in memory of her son of his birthday recently. Rita Maa cut cake as friends and relatives surrounded her with pictures and trophies of the late actor. Social media found the moment to be quite overwhelming and love poured in for Sidharth's mother and family from all quarters.

However, the absence of Shehnaaz Gill from the get-together didn't go unnoticed by many. While many questioned her absence, there were many who urged to let the former Bigg Boss star move on.

"I am your fan Sana but didn't expect this from you that you won't come to meet his mother or celebrate his birthday," wrote a user.

Many irked

"Where is Shehnaaz Gill? Forgotten him after becoming famous?" asked another user.

"A mother's love can never be compared to that of Sana, she came, got famous and left," a social media user wrote.

"Why didn't Sana attend this?" asked another social media user.

"Shehnaaz is never with Sid's mother," read a comment.

However, there were many urged everyone to let Sana move on with her life.

Many support

"There is a possibility that they didn't call Sana," read a comment. "They have never liked Sana and that's not something that's hidden," another comment read. "She celebrates every occasion with Sid on her own," a fan wrote. "If she is moving on then what's the problem in that. She had celebrated Sid birthday that's imp and she might be connected to them through video calls. Leave her alone guys. Who knows she might be there but she don't want to came in front of the camera. It's her life don't judge her," was one more of the comments.