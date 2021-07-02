It was on June 25 that the Pentagon released the much-anticipated UFO report which shed light on flying object sightings that baffled US Navy officials. The UFO report neither confirmed nor denied the presence of aliens, and it made several people believe that the US government has not released the complete investigation report. In the meantime, opening up an exciting new field of study and research, a Mumbai-based scientist has formed a center to study alleged UFO sightings.

UFO sighting over PM Modi's residence will be investigated

According to reports, the new center will also investigate the UFO sighting that once happened above the skies of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's office. The scientist who heads this center revealed that the decision has been taken to catalog all UFO sightings that have been reported by the Indian media.

"Against this backdrop, the Indian Astrobiology Research Foundation has launched the 'IARF-Centre of Excellence for UFOs (ICEU)," said IARF head and scientist Pushkar G Vaidya.

Citizens can submit details of UFO sightings

The new center also allows people to report UFO sightings that are happening in India. Upon reporting the UFO sighting, the ICEU will investigate the incident to unravel more details regarding the event.

"The ICEU will conduct primary research and surveys on UFOs across the country and involve the people and international scientists on UFO discussions within the scientific parameters," added Vaidya.

Vaidya revealed that UFO sightings have been happening in India for several years, but until now, there have been no reports of authentic UFO crashes or alien sightings.

"The World UFO Day is celebrated this day (July 02) to commemorate the controversially famed UFO crash on July 2, 1947, at Roswell, New Mexico in the USA Since then, UFOs have grabbed public imagination and led to a lot of interest even among the global scientific communities," continued Vaidya.