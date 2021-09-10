Adding up the heat to the already existing Islamophobia, a Kerala bishop has shockingly claimed that a section of Muslims is using love jihad and narcotic jihad, targeting non-Muslims in the state. Palai bishop Joseph Kallarangatt, while addressing believers at Marth Mariam Pilgrim Church at Kuravilangad claimed that there are two types of jihad prevalent in Kerala, and they are love jihad and narcotic jihad.

Narcotic Jihad in Kerala?

During the speech, the bishop claimed that jihadis in Kerala have undergone rigorous training to carry out their operation, and he made it clear that this group knows how to brainwash young minds in the state. He also alleged that drugs are being used in ice cream parlors and hotels run by jihadis, and added that these business institutions are trying to spoil the youth.

"Narcotic jihad is a reality. It is the process of spoiling the life of non-Muslims, particularly youth, by making them addicted to drugs. Various types of highly addictive drugs are being used in ice-cream parlors, hotels, and juice corners run by hardcore jihadis. They are using various types of drugs to spoil the life of non-Muslims," said the bishop.

The bishop also added that parents of Christian families should be aware of these developments. Citing the words of former Kerala DGP Loknath Behra, the bishop claimed that terrorist sleeper cells are operational in Kerala.

Bishop's comments receiving mixed reactions

The comments made by the Palai bishop are now receiving mixed reactions from the state. Former MLA PC George supported the bishop and stated that he has opened up about the harsh reality in society. George added that love jihad is real, and recent reports from Afghanistan clearly hint at the fact that extremist groups in Kerala are involved in IS and Taliban recruitment.

However, PT Thomas, the working president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) condemned the statement made by the bishop and revealed that such sensitive remarks could badly impact the social fabric of the society.