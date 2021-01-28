As the novel coronavirus is continuing its deadly killing spree in all corners of the world, an alleged prediction made by 16th-century French seer Nostradamus has emerged as the hottest debating point among netizens. A website named Yearly Horoscope 2021 has interpreted the quatrains written by Nostradamus, and they claim that Nostradamus had foreseen a zombie apocalypse in 2021.

Zombie apocalypse in 2021?

The website claims that Nostradamus had foreseen a deadly zombie apocalypse this year after a virus will be unleashed by a Russian scientist.

"Few young people: half−dead to give a start. Dead through spite, he will cause the others to shine, And in an exalted place some great evils to occur: Sad concepts will come to harm each one, Temporal dignified, the Mass to succeed. Fathers and mothers dead of infinite sorrows, Women in mourning, the pestilent she−monster: The Great One to be no more, all the world to end," wrote Nostradamus in his quatrains, Express.co.uk reports.

2021 may be devastating

Nostradamus wrote that 2021 will not be a great year for humanity and planet earth, as several natural disasters will hit the earth this year. According to the predictions made by Nostradamus, climate change will be reaching a tipping point this year.

"We shall see the water rising and the earth falling under it," wrote the French seer.

Nostradamus also foresaw a possible earthquake that could hit California in 2021. In one of his quatrains, Nostradamus suggested that planetary alignments will play a crucial role in increasing seismic activities on earth.

"The sloping park, great calamity, Through the Lands of the West and Lombardy The fire in the ship, plague, and captivity; Mercury in Sagittarius, Saturn fading," added Nostradamus.

Even though the predictions made by Nostradamus have convinced netizens, skeptics argue that there is no scientific base to substantiate these theories. According to skeptics, most of the quatrains are being misinterpreted by his followers, as they usually connect it to present-day happenings.