Nostradamus was a French seer best known for his Les Prophéties, a collection of 942 poetic quatrains that allegedly predicts future events on planet earth. Followers of Nostradamus strongly believes that the French man had successfully predicted major world events that include the rise of Adolf Hitler, the nuclear destruction that happened in Hiroshima, and Nagasaki, and the World Trade Center attacks. As the entire world is awaiting the dawn of a new year, predictions of Nostradamus have once again started ruling the online spaces.

Horrifying developments in 2021

People who analyzed the quatrains of Nostradamus claim that 2021 will be a horrifying year for humanity. According to these interpreters, Nostradamus had predicted an asteroid hit in 2021, which could result in catastrophic results.

Interestingly, an asteroid named 2009 KF1 will make its close approach with the earth in May 2021, and several space experts believe that there is a narrow possibility of a potential collision if the asteroid enters the gravitational keyhole. If the asteroid hits the earth, it could unleash energy 15 times more than the nuclear bomb detonated by Americans over Hiroshima in 1945, and such an event could result in the deaths of millions.

Nostradamus also believes that 2021 could mark the rise of soldiers implanted with advanced chips in their brains. These brain implants could give these soldiers an upper hand in war zones, and it could help them to overpower the opposition force with ease.

"The newly made one will lead the army. Almost cut off up to near the bank. Help from the Milanais elite straining, The Duke deprived of his eyes in Milan in an iron cage," wrote Nostradamus, Express.co.uk reports.

The French seer had also foreseen a biological weapon that will be developed by Russia. As Nostradamus predictions for 2021 seem horrifying, many netizens have started claiming that the world end is imminent.

2021 predictions made by a psychic

A few days back Craig Hamilton-Parker, a self-styled psychic who is popularly known as the new-age Nostradamus had claimed that a virus outbreak could hit the planet in 2021. The British mystic also predicted the possibility of a powerful earthquake that could hit the Himalayan region, Iraq, and the United States. Hamilton-Parker also hinted at the possibility of a plane hijack in 2021.