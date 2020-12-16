Frank Hoogerbeets is a self-styled seismic researcher who operates from the Netherlands, and he has been predicting potential earthquakes over the past couple of years on his website Ditrianum. And now, Hoogerbeets has issued a dire warning to the general public as he believes an earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale could hit the planet on December 17.

Planetary alignments to cause earthquake

On December 15, Hoogerbeets predicted that a powerful earthquake measuring 6M could hit the planet due to planetary alignment. Hoogerbeets, on his website, claimed that a planetary geometry involving the earth, Mercury and Neptune could cause a rise in seismic activities.

"Planetary geometry involving Earth, Mercury, and Neptune may cause a seismic increase in the next two days, potentially well over 6 magnitudes. Starting on the 18th, planetary geometry becomes more critical overall," wrote Hoogerbeets on his website

Hoogerbeets have several times claimed that he is using an advanced system named Solar System Geometry Index (SSGI) to predict earthquakes. According to Hoogerbeets, planetary alignments could send waves of electromagnetic pulses which will destabilize the tectonic plates on earth, ultimately resulting in seismic activities. However, Hoogerbeets failed to predict the exact place in which the earthquake is going to hit.

Interestingly, just a few hours after Hoogerbeets' prediction, an earthquake measuring 5.0 in the Richter scale jolted Japan. The Japanese weather agency, on Wednesday, revealed that the quake struck the Hokkaido region in Japan`s northernmost prefecture.

Can we trust earthquake predictions made by Hoogerbeets?

Even though the predictions made by Hoogerbeets have turned true many times, seismic experts believe that these are all pure cases of coincidence. According to these seismic experts, no current technology in the modern world is capable of predicting earthquakes with such precision.