Amid rising cases of mucormycosis popularly known as black fungus infection in India, medical experts have issued a dire warning after a case of yellow fungus infection got reported in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Medical experts reveal that yellow fungus infection is much deadlier and dangerous than black fungus infection as it affects the internal organs of the human body.

Yellow fungus: A new scare in India

The patient infected with yellow fungus infection is currently undergoing treatment. Unlike black fungus infection, the yellow fungus starts off internally causing pus leakage and slow healing of wounds. In worst cases, the infection could cause organ failure and acute necrosis. Considering the mortality rate associated with yellow fungus infection, it is highly recommended to seek immediate medical care if a person starts experiencing symptoms that include, laziness, loss of appetite, or no appetite at all, and weight loss.

Yellow fungus infection: All you need to know

In usual cases, yellow fungus infection starts off due to unsanitary conditions like poor hygiene, contaminated resources like food, overuse of steroids, and sometimes due to antibacterial medications. Though it is still unknown who are at high risk of yellow fungus infection, medical experts suggest that people with chronic illness who have weak immunity should seek medical care if they start showing the symptoms.

As yellow fungus infection is mainly caused due to low hygiene, it is highly necessary to maintain your home in a clean and tidy manner. It is very much necessary to remove old food from your house, as it will accelerate fungal growth.

It should be noted that yellow fungus infections are not new or rare, and in normal cases, the infection is being treated using Amphotericin B injection. As the mortality rate of this fungal infection is pretty high, patients recovered from Covid should be extra vigilant as their immune systems could be weaker than normal people.