Adipurush, touted to be one of the biggest Indian films ever made was released on June 16. The film which starred Prabhas in the lead role, however, received mixed to negative reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Even though the film is minting a decent amount of money from the box office, fans of Prabhas are not satisfied as they want to see the actor gracing the big screen in his full swag, which ultimately did not happen in Adipurush.

And now, the latest news is that the teaser of Prabhas' new film Salaar is expected to be released in the first week of July.

Even though an official teaser release date is yet to be confirmed, industry sources reveal that it will be released in the first week of next month.

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. Touted to be a high-voltage action thriller, this film also stars Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in another crucial role.

Backed by Vijay Kiragandur, Salaar also stars Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in other pivotal roles.

The film is set to hit the screens on September 28. Being shot in Telugu, the film will have simultaneous dubbed releases in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

Another project of Prabhas which is currently in its making stage is Project K. The film directed by Nag Ashwin is expected to be a high-octane sci-fi thriller. Deepika Padukone is playing the role of the female lead in this movie.