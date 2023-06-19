Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush is officially a blockbuster in the box office. Despite all the backlash and criticism, the film has been shattering box office records. Within three days of its release, the mythological film has managed to do wonders and has seen unprecedented footfall in theatres. Directed by Om Raut, the film has been co-written by Manoj Muntashir.

Adipurush BO report

The Hindi version of the film has crossed Rs 100 cr mark on day three of its release in India. On the global scale, the film has collected Rs 216 cr within three days. The film managed to earn Rs 146 crore on its opening day. Prior to this, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was the Bollywood film with the highest earning on its opening day. The Deepika Padukone – John Abraham starrer had earned Rs 106 crore worldwide.

Ever since its release, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas starrer Adipurush has landed itself in some hot waters. The film is being slammed and criticised over some of its dialogues, VFX, facts and lots more. After facing extreme backlash the makers then decided to change those few dialogues.

Makers to change the dialogues

"There is nothing beyond sentiments of audience and harmony. Team Adipurush in respect of public opinion, revamps dialogues for film's unifying experience," Om Raut shared a post on his social media page. The film's co-writer, Manoj Muntashir has now said that they weren't making Ramayana but the film is just heavily inspired by it. He added that even their disclaimer says that the film is heavily inspired and doesn't claim to be the Ramayana.