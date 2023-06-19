In a new twist of events, Adipurush' co-writer, Manoj Muntashir has now refused to address questions related to the story of the film.

Ever since its release, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas starrer Adipurush has landed in hot waters as it is slammed and criticised over some dialogues, VFX effects, facts and many more.

The ace writer came under heavy scrutiny and backlash after a section found some of the dialogues of the film offensive and unbecoming. Now, in a latest interview, when Manoj was questioned about a particular scene, the writer refused to answer it.

Manoj refuses to answer question

Manoj urged the interviewer to ask the questions related to the history and the characters to the director Om Raut and not him. There is a part in Adipurush where Lord Lakshmana is seen receiving information about sanjivini booti from Vibhishan's wife. On being asked about this particular scene, Manoj refused to answer it and asked the Zee News anchor to ask it to Om Raut. He added that he has just written the dialogues and not the story.

Just inspired by Ramayana

In another interview, Muntashir claimed that they have just made a film inspired by Ramayana and it is not Ramayana. He added that this is the reason why they have named the film Adipurush and not Ramayana. He went on to say that even their disclaimer says the same thing.

After severe backlash on dialogues, the makers have now decided to change the controversial dialogues to make it better and unifying experience for the audience.