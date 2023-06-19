Ever since its release, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas starrer Adipurush has landed itself in some hot waters. The film is being slammed and criticised over some of its dialogues, VFX, facts and lots more. And amid all the backlash, the film's co-writer, Manoj Muntashir has now said that they weren't making Ramayana but the film is just heavily inspired by it.

Writer says film not Ramayana, just inspired by it

In an interview with Aaj Tak, the Teri Mitti writer said that from the beginning they knew that they weren't making Ramayana and that Adipurush was just heavily inspired by it. He added that even their disclaimer says that the film is heavily inspired and doesn't claim to be the Ramayana. He also said that they could have promoted the film and named the film Ramayana as a marketing tactic to gain more traction but they didn't.

Manoj Muntashir also said that they haven't tried to show the entire Ramayana either. He quipped that the film just shows - Yuddha Kaanda (the war chapter) of Ramayana and that is what they had set out to do since the beginning. Despite all the controversy around the film, the Saif Ali Khan starrer is making some massive numbers at the box office.

Makers to change dialogues

Amid the row over the dialogues, the makers have said that they are going to re-work on the dialogues. "There is nothing beyond sentiments of audience and harmony. Team Adipurush in respect of public opinion, revamps dialogues for film's unifying experience," Om Raut shared a post on his social media page.