India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $691 million to $562.808 billion as on December 23, according to RBI data released on Friday.

Prior to this week, the forex reserves had slipped by $571 million to $563.499 billion.

Forex reserves have been falling, as they are being used to bolster the declining rupee.

Reserve Bank of India.
Reserve Bank of India.IANS

The country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was up by $45 million to $5.159 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Meanwhile, foreign currency assets also fell by $1.134 billion to $498.49 billion during the week ending December 23, according to RBI data.

(With inputs from IANS)

