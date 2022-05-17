Explosions along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan in J&K's Mendhar triggered panic on Tuesday. But the reason for the blasts was the eruption of fire in the forest J&K's Mendhar of Poonch district on Monday.

The fire started in Balakote sub-division of Poonch district on Sunday night and spread to Mankote area on Monday afternoon, engulfing several kilometres along the LoC. This triggered several landmines, which were installed by the security forces as part of the anti-infiltration obstacle system.

No one was injured in the landmine blasts. But it was proving difficult to douse the fire due to the landmines on both sides of the border.