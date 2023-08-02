In a big success security forces on Wednesday foiled another attempt of selective killing in north Kashmir's Baramulla district by arresting two hybrid terrorists of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit.

According to police on specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in Baramulla town of north Kashmir, a search operation was jointly organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and Indian Army in the area.

Two suspect persons who were coming towards Azadgunj Baramulla tried to flee while noticing the search party but were apprehended tactfully.

During their personal search one pistol, one pistol magazine, four live pistol rounds, and one grenade were recovered from their possession.

Their identities were established as Faisal Majeed Ganie son of Abdul Majeed of Bungalow Bagh Baramulla and Nourul Kamran Ganie son of Mohammad Akbar Ganie of Bagh-e-Islam Old Town Baramulla.

Arrested terrorists were associated with the LeT outfit

According to reports, during the preliminary investigation, it was established that both the hybrid terrorists were affiliated with the banned terrorist outfit LeT. They were provided arms and ammunition to carry out terror activities in Baramulla town in view of the forthcoming Independence Day.

A case under Indian Arms Act & UA (P) Act was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigations were taken up.

Second terror attack foiled in Baramulla in one week

During the last week, security forces have foiled a second terror attack in Baramulla district. Earlier on July 26, two dreaded terrorists of LeT were arrested by the joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army.

Terrorists were arrested from the Kreeri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district. During their search two Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines, 14 live pistol rounds, one identity card, and one Xeroxed copy of an Aadhar card were recovered from their possession.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Dayem Majeed Khan son of Abdul Majeed Khan resident of Check Panjigam Bandipora and Ubair Tariq son of Tariq Ahmad Khan resident of Watrina Phalwanpora Panjigam Bandipora.

Over-Ground Worker detained under PSA in Rajouri

Taking strict action against a terror sympathizer, District Magistrate Rajouri on Wednesday booked a notorious Over Ground Worker (OGW) under Public Safety Act (PSA).

He has been identified as Mohammad Altaf son of Mohammad Iqbal resident of Gadyog, tehsil Khawas of Rajouri district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri Amritpal Singh said that five notorious OGWs have been detained under preventive sections of law in Rajouri in the last two months.

He said that these preventive detentions under PSA have been made to keep a check on their unlawful acts of working for terror outfits thereby posing a grave threat to society.